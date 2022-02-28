Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,076,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 507,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,198,000 after purchasing an additional 394,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $33.79 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

