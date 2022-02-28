Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,602 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. S&P Global comprises about 0.7% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $380.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.15 and its 200-day moving average is $441.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

