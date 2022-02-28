Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 0.7% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,897,000 after acquiring an additional 54,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $385.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $312.42 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

