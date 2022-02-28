Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $1.65 Million Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

