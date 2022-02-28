Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Trimmed by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,290 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for approximately 4.8% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 24.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

HAL stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

