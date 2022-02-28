Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $221.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

