Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 72,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $418.07 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

