Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,797 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1,276.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after buying an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after buying an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after buying an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,478,000 after buying an additional 1,672,222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $56.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

