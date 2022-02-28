Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,832 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $144.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

