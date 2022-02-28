Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 527 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

