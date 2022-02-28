Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.