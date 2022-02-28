HC Wainwright Cuts Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target to $8.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 148.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of OCGN opened at $3.22 on Monday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,087,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ocugen by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.