Head-To-Head Comparison: Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oxford Bank and Erste Group Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million N/A N/A Erste Group Bank $10.22 billion 1.69 $894.65 million $2.04 9.85

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oxford Bank and Erste Group Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Erste Group Bank 0 2 5 0 2.71

Erste Group Bank has a consensus target price of $46.17, indicating a potential upside of 129.68%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Erste Group Bank 17.61% 6.98% 0.54%

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services, as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks, which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector.

