Head-To-Head Contrast: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) versus Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27% Sabra Health Care REIT -8.84% -1.52% -0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Medical REIT and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 27.42%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Sabra Health Care REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 10.93 -$1.92 million $0.15 106.41 Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 5.18 $138.42 million ($0.22) -61.09

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

