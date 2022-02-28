Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Shares Gap Down to $31.04

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $29.00. Healthcare Trust of America shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 239,322 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

