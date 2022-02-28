Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Healthpeak Properties worth $214,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $31.64 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

