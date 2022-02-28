Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Heska worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heska by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

HSKA opened at $142.77 on Monday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $198.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 751.46 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

