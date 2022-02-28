Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

