HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 2.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. 1,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,411. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

