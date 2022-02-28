HM Payson & Co. Buys 3,389 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,943. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

