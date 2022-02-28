HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

NYSE MA traded down $5.61 on Monday, hitting $363.48. 62,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,484 shares of company stock valued at $210,070,389. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

