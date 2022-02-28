HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 61,312 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,138,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after buying an additional 566,887 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. 332,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,572,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

