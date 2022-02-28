HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $97.48. 14,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.
Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.
In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
