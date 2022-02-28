HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $97.48. 14,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

