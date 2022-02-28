HM Payson & Co. Sells 28,749 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,749 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $55,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.53. 44,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

