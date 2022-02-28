Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock to Split on Wednesday, March 2nd (OTC:HCKG)

Hocking Valley Bancshares Inc (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. The 30-29 split was announced on Wednesday, March 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTC:HCKG opened at $695.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $695.30. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 1-year low of $695.00 and a 1-year high of $825.00.

Get Hocking Valley Bancshares alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hocking Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hocking Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.