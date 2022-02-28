Homrich & Berg Purchases 1,020 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 967.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 181.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 46,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.73. 387,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,965. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $188.19 billion, a PE ratio of 432.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

