Homrich & Berg Sells 1,984 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,753. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

