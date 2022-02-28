Homrich & Berg Sells 780 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,931,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,880. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.