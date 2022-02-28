Homrich & Berg Takes $300,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,773. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

