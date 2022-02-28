Homrich & Berg Takes Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

SHCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

SHCR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,029. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

