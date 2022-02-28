Homrich & Berg Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in ASML were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,623,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $663.35. 39,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.07.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

