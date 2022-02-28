Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $46.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

