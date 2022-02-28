Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.79 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

