Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 215,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.67. 1,466,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,650,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

