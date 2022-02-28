Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 28,900 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in uniQure were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 515.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66. uniQure has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $781.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

