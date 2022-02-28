Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 28,900 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in uniQure were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QURE traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $781.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

