Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 215,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.67. 1,466,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,650,174. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

