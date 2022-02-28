Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,245,192 Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,245,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.26% of Bit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTBT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,066. Bit Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. Research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

