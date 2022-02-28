Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 17,588 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cartesian Growth by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cartesian Growth by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

NASDAQ GLBL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.86. 4,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,256. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.