Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 17,962 Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.41% of Z-Work Acquisition worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 16.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 21.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,821. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

