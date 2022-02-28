Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Raised by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $432.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

