IAA (IAA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

IAA (NYSE: IAA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2022 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

2/14/2022 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/14/2022 – IAA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – IAA had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $55.00.

2/11/2022 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/2/2022 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

1/25/2022 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/5/2022 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

12/31/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

12/30/2021 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

IAA stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.63. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

Get IAA Inc alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after buying an additional 215,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after buying an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.