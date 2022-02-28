iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Stock Position Boosted by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 554,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

