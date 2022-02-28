IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $522.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $546.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

