IMV’s (IMV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

Shares of IMV opened at C$1.60 on Friday. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$4.91. The firm has a market cap of C$131.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.20.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

