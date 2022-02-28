InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,262. The company has a market cap of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.80. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 41.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

