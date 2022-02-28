Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE INE traded up C$0.58 on Monday, reaching C$18.35. The company had a trading volume of 223,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.57 and a 52 week high of C$24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.26.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.