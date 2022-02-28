Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CLH traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.78. 4,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,016. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
