Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO Sells $199,075.70 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNK opened at $19.90 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

