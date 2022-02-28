International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $234,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Shares of IFF opened at $139.56 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $125.39 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.